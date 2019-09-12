Saturday 23 November 2024

New initiatives from Lung Ambition Alliance to move care forward

Pharmaceutical
12 September 2019
Several new initiatives have been launched by the Lung Ambition Alliance, with the aim of supporting a goal to double five-year survival rates by 2025.

The collaboration was founded by four organizations - the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC), Guardant Health, the Global Lung Cancer Coalition (GLCC) and AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).

The new initiatives include the “ILC2 program,” an open call inviting registered patient organizations to submit proposals for projects “that can potentially transform patient care and improve survival within their home countries.” Grant  applications should be submitted before the end of November 2019.

