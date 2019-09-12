New initiatives from Lung Ambition Alliance to move care forward

Several new initiatives have been launched by the Lung Ambition Alliance, with the aim of supporting a goal to double five-year survival rates by 2025.
The collaboration was founded by four organizations - the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC), Guardant Health, the Global Lung Cancer Coalition (GLCC) and AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).
The new initiatives include the “ILC2 program,” an open call inviting registered patient organizations to submit proposals for projects “that can potentially transform patient care and improve survival within their home countries.” Grant applications should be submitted before the end of November 2019.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
