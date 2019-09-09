Saturday 23 November 2024

Imfinzi data tee up battle with Tecentriq in small-cell lung cancer

9 September 2019
Detailed results from the Phase III CASPIAN trial show that the checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi (durvalumab) performed well as a first-line option for people with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC).

Adding Imfinzi to standard of care chemotherapy resulted in a reduction in risk of death by 27%, with median overall survival (OS) of 13 months, compared with just over 10 months for the control group.

Developer AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) presented the data just days after cancer giant Roche (ROG: SIX)  won European approval for its rival option Tecentriq (atezolizumab), in the same indication.

