POSEIDON key to AstraZeneca's future role in lung cancer

Industry analyst GlobalData has highlighted the significance of the POSEIDON study for AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) hopes in non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC).

The British firm recently announced that its combination of Imfinzi (durvalumab) and chemotherapy met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS), compared to standard of care, in the Phase III study.

Previous trial misses for AstraZeneca have dampened expectations for its combination immuno-oncology (I-O) therapy in metastatic NSCLC. However, the POSEIDON study offers new hope for the firm.