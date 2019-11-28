Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—PCI profits from AstraZeneca research extension

Pharmaceutical
28 November 2019

Shares in cancer-focused Norwegian biotech PCI Biotech have risen by more than 20% this week with news that the company’s pre-clinical research collaboration with Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca has been extended.

The collaboration was initiated in September 2015 to determine whether PCI’s fimaNAc technology has the potential to enhance the delivery of AstraZeneca's nucleic acid therapeutic compounds.

This expansion is aimed at evaluating whether synergies established in oncology in vivo models are transferrable to additional disease areas.

The research collaboration runs to the end of 2019 and the companies have agreed to use the following six months to evaluate the potential for continued joint research.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
GSK’s eltrombopag performs well in Phase III PETIT2 study
13 June 2014
Pharmaceutical
British scientists claim cancer breakthrough
4 March 2016
Pharmaceutical
UK’s NICE publishes new standards to improve care for children and young people with cancer
27 February 2014
Pharmaceutical
Queen's University Belfast researchers' breakthrough leads to new clinical trial in bowel cancer
21 July 2014


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze