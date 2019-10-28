Positive new Phase III data show Imfinzi combo delays progression of NSCLC

Shares of AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) were up 2% after the Anglo-Swedish pharma major revealed positive progression-free survival (PFS) results for Imfinzi (durvalumab) and tremelimumab, an anti-CTLA4 antibody, when added to chemotherapy, from the Phase III POSEIDON trial in previously-untreated Stage IV (metastatic) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The trial met a primary endpoint by showing a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement in the final PFS analysis in patients treated with the combination of Imfinzi and a broad choice of five standard-of-care platinum-based chemotherapy options vs. chemotherapy alone. The triple combination of Imfinzi plus tremelimumab and chemotherapy also demonstrated a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful PFS improvement versus chemotherapy alone as a key secondary endpoint. The safety and tolerability of Imfinzi was consistent with its known safety profile. The triple combination delivered a broadly similar safety profile to the Imfinzi and chemotherapy combination and did not result in increased discontinuation of therapy.

Could challenge established therapies