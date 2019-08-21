Imfinzi plus tremelimumab again fails in Stage IV NSCLC trial

Final overall survival (OS) results from the Phase III NEPTUNE trial, a randomized, open-label, multicenter, global trial of Imfinzi (durvalumab) in combination with tremelimumab, an anti-CTLA4 antibody, versus standard-of-care (SoC) platinum-based chemotherapy in previously-untreated Stage IV (metastatic) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients once again failed to sow benefit for the combination treatment, Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) announced today.

In the primary analysis population of patients whose blood tumor mutational (TMB) was 20 or more mutations per megabase (mut/Mb), the combination of Imfinzi and AstraZeneca’s tremelimumab did not meet the primary endpoint of improving OS compared to SoC chemotherapy. The safety and tolerability profile for the combination of Imfinzi and tremelimumab was consistent with previous trials.

Despite the disappointing trial results, AstraZeneca’s shares were up 1.6% at £73.88 by early afternoon trading.