Roche continues to deliver in breast cancer with EU Tecentriq nod

Following on from big-selling Herceptin (trastuzumab), Roche (ROG: SIX) could have another big player in breast cancer, in the shape of its PD-L1 inhibitor Tecentriq (atezolizumab).
The immuno-oncology (I-O) drug has been approved in the European Union (EU) alongside Celgene’s (Nasdaq: CELG) Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) to treat PD-L1-positive, metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
