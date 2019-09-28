G1's trilaciclib impresses in aggressive breast cancer

US biotech G1 Therapeutics (Nasdaq: GTHX) has presented preliminary overall survival (OS) data from its Phase II trial of trilaciclib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

The results, presented at ESMO 2019, showed that median OS for patients treated with trilaciclib in combination with a chemotherapy regimen of gemcitabine/carboplatin (GC) was 20.1 months, compared with 12.6 months for patients receiving chemotherapy alone.

'We need new approaches'