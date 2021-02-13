G1 Therapeutics rises on news of FDA green light for Cosela

US oncology drug developer G1 Therapeutics (Nasdaq: GTHX saw its shares shoot up 20% to $37.15 in after-hours trading on Friday, after it revealed that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Cosela (trilaciclib) for injection to decrease the incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

It is the first and only therapy designed to help protect bone marrow (myeloprotection) when administered prior to treatment with chemotherapy. Cosela is expected to be commercially available through G1’s specialty distributor partner network in early March.

Sales forecasts