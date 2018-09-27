Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

venator_company

VenatoRx Pharma

VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals is a private, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of new medicines to treat drug-resistant infections.

Founded in 2010 by Drs. Burns, Xerri, and Pevear, the company has grown to more than 40 scientists and drug development professionals, facilitated by funding from the National Institute of Health (NIAID), Wellcome Trust, CARB-X, DTRA and private investors. The company is located in Malvern, PA 30 miles west of Philadelphia.

"We are deeply committed to solving the global health problems created by the recent spread of drug-resistant infections. Our development programs are focused on serious hospital- and health-care-associated multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, as well as hard-to-treat viral infections."

"The company name, VenatoRx (ven-a-TOR-ex), derives from the latin word “venator”, meaning hunter and “Rx”, the medical symbol for drugs. The pursuit, or “hunt”, for new drugs is the core mission of the company."

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest VenatoRx Pharma News

FDA slaps CRL on cefepime-taniborbactam NDA
26 February 2024
Menarini and Insilico ink license deal for novel KAT6 inhibitor
11 January 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to March 11, 2022
13 March 2022
Venatorx reports positive Phase III trial for cUTI treatment
10 March 2022
More VenatoRx Pharma news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze