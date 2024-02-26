FDA slaps CRL on cefepime-taniborbactam NDA

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for cefepime-taniborbactam.

Under development by privately-held US drug developers Venatorx Pharmaceuticals and Melinta Therapeutics, the drug is a beta-lactam/beta-lactamase inhibitor (BL/BLI) combination antibiotic under review as a potential treatment for adult patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis caused by susceptible gram-negative microorganisms.

The companies pointed out that the CRL did not identify clinical safety or efficacy issues in the NDA, and the FDA did not request any new clinical trials to support the approval of cefepime-taniborbactam. The FDA requested additional chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) and related data about the drug, testing methods, and manufacturing process.