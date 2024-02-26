FDA slaps CRL on cefepime-taniborbactam NDA

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for cefepime-taniborbactam.
Under development by privately-held US drug developers Venatorx Pharmaceuticals and Melinta Therapeutics, the drug is a beta-lactam/beta-lactamase inhibitor (BL/BLI) combination antibiotic under review as a potential treatment for adult patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis caused by susceptible gram-negative microorganisms.
The companies pointed out that the CRL did not identify clinical safety or efficacy issues in the NDA, and the FDA did not request any new clinical trials to support the approval of cefepime-taniborbactam. The FDA requested additional chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) and related data about the drug, testing methods, and manufacturing process.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze