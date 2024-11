Melinta Therapeutics is a commercial-stage company discovering, developing and commercializing novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections.

The US company calls itself the largest pure-play antibiotics company.

Its four marketed products are Baxdela (delafloxacin), Vabomere (meropenem and vaborbactam), Orbactiv (oritavancin) and Minocin (minocycline) for injection. It also has an extensive pipeline of preclinical and clinical-stage products representing many important classes of antibiotics, each targeted at a different segment of the anti-infective market.