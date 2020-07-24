Sunday 24 November 2024

G1 Therapeutics nabs $310 million licensing deal for lerociclib

Biotechnology
24 July 2020
g1_therapeutics_large

North Carolina, USA-based oncology specialist G1 Therapeutics (Nasdaq: GTHX) has signed a license agreement for lerociclib to EQRx, a biopharmaceutical company focused on making innovative medicines at dramatically lower prices for the benefit of people and society.

Under the terms of the agreement, EQRx gains exclusive rights for lerociclib in the USA, Europe, Japan and all other global markets, excluding the Asia-Pacific region (except Japan). G1 will receive an upfront cash payment of $20 million and will be eligible for development and commercial milestone payments of up to $290 million, plus tiered royalties ranging from mid-single digits to mid-teens based on annual net sales of lerociclib.

“We are excited to partner with EQRx to further development of lerociclib, a differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies,” said Dr Mark Velleca, chief executive of G1, adding: “This is the third strategic collaboration we have executed this year. Collectively, these partnerships have advanced our goal to provide global access to our promising oncology therapies and extend our financial runway so that we can continue our efforts to bring novel treatments to patients with cancer.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
ESMO data show G1 Therapeutics could make a difference in breast cancer
28 September 2019
Biotechnology
G1's trilaciclib impresses in aggressive breast cancer
28 September 2019
Biotechnology
Ambitious EQRx promises to bring back 'common sense' to pricing
13 January 2020
Biotechnology
Trilaciclib's regulatory advancement signals a significant moment for supportive cancer care
26 August 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze