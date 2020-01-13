Ambitious EQRx promises to bring back 'common sense' to pricing

Newly-launched US biotech EQRx has big ambitions.

The company claims that it will create patent-protected medicines at dramatically lower prices for people, healthcare systems and society by re-engineering the process from drug discovery to patient delivery.

Its market-based solution for the rising cost of medicines is being put forward by Alexis Borisy, who is the chief executive of EXRx and co-founded Foundation Medicine and Blueprint Medicines (Nasdaq: BPMC).