US FDA approved 48 new drugs and biologics in 2019

31 December 2019
The US Food and Drug Administration has released a full list of its drug approvals for 2019, showing a total of 48 positive decisions from the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CDER).

The agency’s nod for Ubrelvy (ubrogepant), a migraine therapy developed by Ireland-incorporated Allergan (NYSE: AGN), marked the final approval of the year.

The listing of new molecular entities and new therapeutic biological products excludes vaccines, allergenic products, blood and blood products, plasma derivatives, cellular and gene therapy products.

