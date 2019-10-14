Don't let Brexit further slow drug approvals, says IPHA

The Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) says that the country’s government must make sure that Brexit does not cause access to medicines to fall further relative to other European countries.
Last week, the Irish government announced an extra 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in health spending in its ‘Brexit budget’, and the IPHA wants to make sure that a significant chunk of this goes to new medicines.
The group has underlined that its members are good value for this, having generated savings for taxpayers through discounts and rebates on existing medicines, and wants this money to be ploughed back into funding new, innovative treatments.
