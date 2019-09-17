ESMO 2019: Data from GSK's new oncology pipeline

London-listed drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) will present data across nine tumor types at the upcoming annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO).

ESMO is taking place in Barcelona this year, from September 27 until October 1.

GSK will present full results from the pivotal PRIMA study of Zejula (niraparib) in ovarian cancer, during one of three Presidential Symposia slated to take place.