ESMO 2019: New data to extend Lynparza leadership

At the upcoming annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) will present data in 63 abstracts, including in Presidential Symposia across three cancer types.

This year, the ESMO Congress is taking place in Barcelona, Spain, from September 27 to October 1. AstraZeneca has a total of seven oral presentations, with highlights in precision medicine and immunotherapy.

Investors will look in particular for new data from the Phase III FLAURA trial in lung cancer, which will provide details of overall survival (OS) benefit of Tagrisso (osimertinib) compared with previous standard-of-care treatments.