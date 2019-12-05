Chinese regulator OK's Lynparza in ovarian cancer

Lynparza (olaparib) has won approval in China as a front-line maintenance treatment for certain adults with epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer.

The decision from China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) makes Lynparza the only PARP blocker approved in China in this setting, opening up a potentially lucrative new market for co-developers AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK).

In June, UK-based AstraZeneca announced European approval for the drug in this indication, around six months after the US regulator gave its blessing for the label expansion.