Anifrolumab bounces back to boost AstraZeneca shares

A year after anifrolumab failed to meet the primary endpoint of the Phase III TULIP 1 trial in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), the AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) drug has reversed its fortunes in another late-stage study.

On Thursday, the Anglo-Swedish pharma major announced that the Phase III TULIP 2 trial for anifrolumab in SLE had met its primary endpoint, achieving a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful reduction in disease activity versus placebo, with both arms receiving standard of care.

Different measure makes the difference