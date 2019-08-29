Saturday 23 November 2024

Anifrolumab bounces back to boost AstraZeneca shares

Pharmaceutical
29 August 2019
A year after anifrolumab failed to meet the primary endpoint of the Phase III TULIP 1 trial in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), the AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) drug has reversed its fortunes in another late-stage study.

On Thursday, the Anglo-Swedish pharma major announced that the Phase III TULIP 2 trial for anifrolumab in SLE had met its primary endpoint, achieving a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful reduction in disease activity versus placebo, with both arms receiving standard of care.

Different measure makes the difference

