What to look out for at ESMO 2019

This year, the annual congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) is taking place in Barcelona, Spain.

With the World Conference on Lung Cancer having wrapped up at the same venue just a couple of weeks ago, many conference delegates will no doubt have been tempted to schedule a late summer holiday in the city, rather than travel back and forth to attend both.

Those who are in attendance face a plethora of data to digest, with particular highlights in breast, ovarian, head and neck, lung and other cancers, spread over 280 sessions.