Pfizer to showcase Array data at ESMO 2019

New York’s Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) will present data on 11 therapies in 22 types of cancer, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual meeting, in Barcelona, Spain.

Presentations will also include data on compounds from the firm’s acquisition of Array Biopharma. Array, which focuses on targeted oncology medicines, was bought for around $11.4 billion earlier this year.

Highlights of the deal include the approved combined use of Braftovi (encorafenib) and Mektovi (binimetinib) for the treatment of certain unresectable or metastatic melanomas.