Researchers find widespread flaws in major oncology trials

New research published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) finds that many new cancer drug approvals could be based on flawed research.
While most of the European late-stage studies in question were randomized controlled trials (RCT), the researchers found that about half of these could still be at risk of bias, due to a lack of rigor in clinical testing.
The study looked at 54 studies for new oncology drugs approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) between 2014 and 2016, and found that 49% of the RCTs were at risk of bias.
