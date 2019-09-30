Thursday 1 May 2025

Pfizer's abrocitinib meets goals in Phase III in atopic dermatitis

Biotechnology
30 September 2019
pfizer_pills_drugs_big

Positive top-line results from a second Phase III pivotal study evaluating the efficacy and safety of its investigational oral Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor, abrocitinib, in patients aged 12 and older with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD), were released on Friday by US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

This is the second monotherapy trial in the JAK1 Atopic Dermatitis Efficacy and Safety (JADE) global development program (B7451013, or JADE MONO-2). Pfizer announced positive top-line results from the first trial in the JADE program (B7451012, or JADE MONO-1) on  May 15, 2019. Complete results from JADE MONO-1 will be presented as a late-breaking abstract at a major upcoming European scientific meeting in Madrid in October 2019.

JADE MONO-2 was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of two doses (100mg and 200mg once daily) of abrocitinib monotherapy over 12 weeks.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Strong top-line Phase III data for Pfizer's latest JAK inhibitor
15 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to showcase Array data at ESMO 2019
20 September 2019
Biotechnology
Pfizer signals gene therapy commitment by investing half a billion
21 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
Good news for atopic dermatitis program cheers Incyte
28 January 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Dimerix sells rights to Amicus for DMX-200 in USA
Biotechnology
Dimerix sells rights to Amicus for DMX-200 in USA
1 May 2025
Biotechnology
Aviva backs $1.25 billion life sciences hub in London
1 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
MS drug shows promise in progressive cases, despite missed trial goal
1 May 2025
Biotechnology
GSK’s Nucala shows promise in COPD ahead of US decision
1 May 2025
Biotechnology
In the UK, Eisai and Biogen seek to extend Alzheimer’s treatment flexibility
1 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca continues legal battles over Forxiga in Russia
1 May 2025
Biotechnology
Chinese biotech inks ADC platform deal with ConjugateBio
30 April 2025

Company Spotlight

Abeona Therapeutics is an Ohio-based biotech firm developing novel gene and cell therapies for the treatment of individuals with rare diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Dimerix sells rights to Amicus for DMX-200 in USA
1 May 2025
Aviva backs $1.25 billion life sciences hub in London
1 May 2025
GSK’s Nucala shows promise in COPD ahead of US decision
1 May 2025
In the UK, Eisai and Biogen seek to extend Alzheimer’s treatment flexibility
1 May 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze