Germany's Merck KGaA to present Bavencio data at ESMO 2019

Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) has outlined the data it will present at the 2019 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual meeting, starting in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday.

The German firm will present new evidence for its immuno-oncology therapy Bavencio (avelumab) and for the epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor Erbitux (cetuximab).

Perhaps of most interest will be new subgroup analyses for Bavencio, under testing for the first-line treatment of people with advanced renal cell carcinoma, in combination with Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Inlyta (axitinib).