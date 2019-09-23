Germany's Merck KGaA to present Bavencio data at ESMO 2019

Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) has outlined the data it will present at the 2019 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual meeting, starting in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday.
The German firm will present new evidence for its immuno-oncology therapy Bavencio (avelumab) and for the epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor Erbitux (cetuximab).
Perhaps of most interest will be new subgroup analyses for Bavencio, under testing for the first-line treatment of people with advanced renal cell carcinoma, in combination with Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Inlyta (axitinib).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze