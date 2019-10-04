Saturday 23 November 2024

Merck KGaA draws attention to schistosomiasis efforts

4 October 2019
Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) has announced new efforts to develop and provide access to treatments for schistosomiasis, a water-borne parasitic disease that affects around 252 million people.

The firm has an integrated Schistosomiasis Elimination Program, bringing together efforts including a Phase III study in Kenya and Ivory Coast, testing a new formulation of praziquantel to treat schistosomiasis in pre-school age children.

Principal investigator Maurice Odiere said: "The availability of a pediatric medication is essential to address the medical need of infected preschool-age children. Our investment today will secure our future generation.”

