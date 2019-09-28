ESMO data show G1 Therapeutics could make a difference in breast cancer

North Carolina, USA-based G1 Therapeutics (Nasdaq: GTHX) has reported overall survival (OS) data at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), which suggest trilaciclib could have a significant impact in breast cancer.

The data, reported as part of a late-breaking oral presentation at the 2019 ESMO congress, were also published in The Lancet, with more data from a separate Phase II trial in small cell lung cancer (SCLC) due on Sunday.

Based on the data, the firm will begin a rolling New Drug Application (NDA) submission for SCLC, in the fourth quarter of this year. The firm has also been talking to the US regulator about the design of a Phase III trial in breast cancer.