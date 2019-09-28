Wednesday 10 September 2025

Battle of the British PARPs at ESMO 2019

Pharmaceutical
28 September 2019
At the annual congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) in Barcelona, Spain, rival datasets for Lynparza (olaparib) and Zejula (niraparib) have teed up a competition between UK-based drugmakers AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK).

AstraZeneca has thus far led the way in the growing field of PARP inhibition, with a  recent approval in ovarian cancer adding a third indication and second tumor type, after breast cancer, to the label.

But, while early research suggested the main value of PARP blockers would be in treating BRCA positive cancers, Zejula developer Tesaro was  quick to discover the potential for a broader population.

