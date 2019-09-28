Battle of the British PARPs at ESMO 2019

At the annual congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) in Barcelona, Spain, rival datasets for Lynparza (olaparib) and Zejula (niraparib) have teed up a competition between UK-based drugmakers AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK).
AstraZeneca has thus far led the way in the growing field of PARP inhibition, with a recent approval in ovarian cancer adding a third indication and second tumor type, after breast cancer, to the label.
But, while early research suggested the main value of PARP blockers would be in treating BRCA positive cancers, Zejula developer Tesaro was quick to discover the potential for a broader population.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze