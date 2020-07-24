Novavax lines up manufacturing for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Production has begun on the first batch of Novavax’s (Nasdaq: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine candidate, under an agreement with a subsidiary of Fujifilm Corp (TYO: 4901).

The Japanese conglomerate’s biotech contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB), is utilizing a site in North Carolina, USA.

Maryland, USA-based Novavax has agreed terms with FDB for the manufacture of the bulk drug substance for NVX-CoV2373, which was created using the firm’s recombinant nanoparticle technology.