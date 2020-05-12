Saturday 23 November 2024

Novavax bags up to $388 million CEPI funding for COVID-19 vaccine

12 May 2020
Shares of Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) shot up more than 55% to $38.05 by mid-morning, after the US biotech announced late Monday that the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) will invest up to $384 million of additional funding, on top of $4 million it invested in March, to advance clinical development of NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’ coronavirus vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

The additional funding from Oslo, Norway-based CEPI will also support rapid scale-up of the NVX-CoV2373 vaccine antigen, as well as Novavax’ proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant, which is expected to enhance immune responses by stimulating high levels of neutralizing antibodies. In addition, the CEPI funding will allow Novavax to dramatically increase its large-scale manufacturing capacity for both antigen and adjuvant in multiple locations.

“CEPI plays a vital role in advancing innovative technologies against the COVID-19 pandemic. Their partnership and support allows Novavax to leverage its innovative vaccine platform and expertise in this global crisis,” said Stanley Erck, president and chief executive of Novavax.

