Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics is a privately-held biotechnology company which focuses on developing therapies and diagnostic tests for pediatric orphan and infectious diseases.

In December 2018, the company announced licensing of a monoclonal antibody mAb114, an experimental Ebola treatmnet, from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

mAb114 has completed a Phase I safety study and is currently being administered to some Ebola patients in the Democratic Republic of Congo under two separate protocols.