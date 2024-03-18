Monday 29 September 2025

MSF delivers Ebola reminder to ensure readiness

Biotechnology
18 March 2024
It is 10 years since the deadliest Ebola virus disease outbreak that killed more than 11,000 people in West Africa.

In light of this, campaign group Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has expressed disappointment that while two approved Ebola treatments now exist, they are not readily available via an emergency stockpile for use in places where they would likely be needed in a future outbreak.

The drugs remain under the exclusive control of two US pharma companies, Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, and almost all the treatments currently available worldwide are kept in a national security and biodefense stockpile held for use by the USA.

