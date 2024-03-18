MSF delivers Ebola reminder to ensure readiness

It is 10 years since the deadliest Ebola virus disease outbreak that killed more than 11,000 people in West Africa.
In light of this, campaign group Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has expressed disappointment that while two approved Ebola treatments now exist, they are not readily available via an emergency stockpile for use in places where they would likely be needed in a future outbreak.
The drugs remain under the exclusive control of two US pharma companies, Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, and almost all the treatments currently available worldwide are kept in a national security and biodefense stockpile held for use by the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze