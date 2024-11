A privately-held biotechnology company focused on enhancing the performance of existing and next-generation vaccines with its proprietary high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP).

Vaxxas is targeting initial applications in infectious disease and oncology.

In December 2022, the Australian needle-free treatment specialist raised $23 million for its COVID-19 vaccine. Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance Vaxxas’ clinical programs and install its first manufacturing lines with capacity to support products through late-stage clinical studies and initial commercial production.