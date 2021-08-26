Saturday 8 November 2025

Merck's Vaxneuvance achieves endpoints in PNEU-PED study in infants

Pharmaceutical
26 August 2021
Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has released positive top-line results from the pivotal PNEU-PED (V114-029) study evaluating the immunogenicity, safety and tolerability of its next-gen pneumococcal vaccine Vaxneuvance (pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine) in healthy infants enrolled between 42-90 days of age (n=1720).

In the trial, infants were given a 4-dose regimen of either Vaxneuvance or the licensed 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13), Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Prevenar 13, at 2, 4, 6, and 12-15 months of age.

The US pharma giant’s Vaxneuvance was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration last month for active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F and 33F in adults 18 years of age and older.

