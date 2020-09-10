More data support Merck's pneumonia vaccine challenger

New Jersey, USA-based Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has announced that two Phase III studies of V114 met their primary immunogenicity objectives.
The pivotal PNEU-AGE study showed non-inferiority with Prevnar 13, and superiority for serotypes 22F and 33F, the two serotypes targeted by V114 but not Prevnar 13.
In another Phase III study, PNEU-TRUE, equivalent immune responses across all 15 serotypes for three different lots of V114 were demonstrated.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze