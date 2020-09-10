Sunday 24 November 2024

More data support Merck's pneumonia vaccine challenger

Biotechnology
10 September 2020
merck_co_large

New Jersey, USA-based Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has announced that two Phase III studies of V114 met their primary immunogenicity objectives.

The pivotal PNEU-AGE study showed non-inferiority with Prevnar 13, and superiority for serotypes 22F and 33F, the two serotypes targeted by V114 but not Prevnar 13.

In another Phase III study, PNEU-TRUE, equivalent immune responses across all 15 serotypes for three different lots of V114 were demonstrated.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Merck & Co beats estimates and improves guidance again as Keytruda keeps climbing
27 October 2020
Biotechnology
Merck & Co and Dewpoint seek cure in HIV
14 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Encouraging results for Merck & Co's broad pneumococcal vaccine
23 June 2020
Biotechnology
FDA approves Merck’s pneumococcal vaccine Capvaxive
18 June 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze