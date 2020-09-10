More data support Merck's pneumonia vaccine challenger

New Jersey, USA-based Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has announced that two Phase III studies of V114 met their primary immunogenicity objectives.

The pivotal PNEU-AGE study showed non-inferiority with Prevnar 13, and superiority for serotypes 22F and 33F, the two serotypes targeted by V114 but not Prevnar 13.

In another Phase III study, PNEU-TRUE, equivalent immune responses across all 15 serotypes for three different lots of V114 were demonstrated.