Merck & Co beats estimates and improves guidance again as Keytruda keeps climbing

Shares in Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) opened marginally higher on Tuesday after the US pharma giant presented its third-quarter 2020 financial results.

Sales for the quarter hit $12.6 billion, an increase of 1% on the same period of 2019 that has been achieved in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Excluding items, Merck earned $1.74 per share, beating analysts’ average estimates of $1.44 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.