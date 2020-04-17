Saturday 23 November 2024

$483 million BARDA award for Moderna to accelerate novel coronavirus vaccine

Biotechnology
17 April 2020
moderna_therapeutics_large

Messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines developer Moderna Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MRNA) saw its shares close up 9% yesterday and up more than 17% at $47.64 in pre-market trading today, after revealing a financing deal for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The Boston USA-based biotech said it has reached agreement for a commitment of up to $483 million from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a division of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to accelerate development of the company’s mRNA vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273) against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

Under the terms of the agreement, the BARDA will fund the advancement of mRNA-1273 to Food and Drug Administration licensure. A Phase I study of mRNA-1273 is being conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which began on March 16, 2020, and has completed enrollment of the original study: 45 healthy adult volunteers ages 18 to 55 years in three dose cohorts (25µg, 100µg and 250µg). The NIH recently amended the Phase I protocol to include an additional six cohorts: three cohorts of older adults (ages 51-70) and three cohorts of elderly adults (age 71 and above). Enrollment for these cohorts is ongoing.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Vaccine development playbook goes out the window
1 May 2020
Biotechnology
Moderna soars on latest positive mRNA coronavirus vaccine data
18 May 2020
Biotechnology
BRIEF—former Amgen exec joins Moderna as CFO
5 June 2020
Biotechnology
Moderna to Join the Nasdaq-100 Index this month
14 July 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze