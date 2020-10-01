Sunday 24 November 2024

Moderna not able to seek FDA emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine before November 25, says CEO

Biotechnology
1 October 2020
moderna_therapeutics_large

Speaking at the Financial Times’ US Pharma and Biotech Conference yesterday, Moderna Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: MRNA) chief executive Stéphane Bancel stated that the company will not be able to apply for emergency use authorization (EUA) in the USA for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 before November 25 at the earliest, reflecting the minimum amount of time needed to accumulate enough safety data.

This is due to guidelines agreed with the Food and Drug Administration that require at least half of trial participants to have undergone two months of screening following their final injection, he explained.

This was seen as a blow to Donald Trump’s hopes of having a jab ready before the US presidential election scheduled for November 3, the FT stated, noting that the timeline for authorizing a coronavirus vaccine has become one of the most divisive issues in US politics, and was the subject of an acrimonious exchange between Mr Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden during Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Moderna in EC deal over COVID-19 vaccine
24 August 2020
Biotechnology
Moderna shares leap on latest government grant
12 August 2020
Biotechnology
$483 million BARDA award for Moderna to accelerate novel coronavirus vaccine
17 April 2020
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Moderna completes Phase III COVID-19 vaccine trial enrolment
22 October 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze