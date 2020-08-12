Moderna shares leap on latest government grant

US mRNA company Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) was trading more than 10% higher before markets opened on Wednesday.
This followed the announcement late Tuesday that the US government has secured 100 million doses of mRNA-1273, the company's coronavirus vaccine candidate, as part of its goal of securing early access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for the American people.
The government’s award of up to $1.525 billion is for the manufacturing and delivery of 100 million doses of mRNA-1273 including incentive payments for timely delivery of the product.
