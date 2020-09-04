Non-profit says Moderna hid federal funding from patent office

US authorities have been urged to review whether Moderna Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MRNA) has been upfront about public sources of funding for some of its work.
Transparency activist Knowledge Ecology International (KEI) has called for the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to disclose the steps it plans to take to ensure funding sources are disclosed.
KEI is concerned about measures to make sure the firm “properly discloses BARDA funding of inventions for which Moderna holds patents.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze