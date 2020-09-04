Non-profit says Moderna hid federal funding from patent office

US authorities have been urged to review whether Moderna Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MRNA) has been upfront about public sources of funding for some of its work.

Transparency activist Knowledge Ecology International (KEI) has called for the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to disclose the steps it plans to take to ensure funding sources are disclosed.

KEI is concerned about measures to make sure the firm “properly discloses BARDA funding of inventions for which Moderna holds patents.”