Privately-held US biotech Moderna Therapeutics is pioneering the development of a new class of drugs made of messenger RNA (mRNA).

This drug platform builds on the discovery that modified mRNA can direct the body’s cellular machinery to produce nearly any protein of interest, from native proteins to antibodies and other entirely novel protein constructs that can have therapeutic activity inside and outside of cells.

Its mission is to deliver on the promise of mRNA science to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, something it plans to achieve by establishing teams and partners to work together to develop a broad array of drugs, across diverse therapeutic areas and routes of administration, for serious diseases that are not currently treatable.

Latest Moderna Therapeutics News

Moderna lifts lid on OpenAI artificial intelligence collab
8 May 2024
Moderna's cancer vaccine powers on with AACR data
17 April 2023
Bivalent booster approach shows promise for Moderna
20 April 2022
CDC data show lasting effectiveness of coronavirus boosters
14 February 2022
