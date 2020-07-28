HHS deal with Texas A&M on COVID-19 manufacturing capacity

The US Department of Health and Human Services has reserved the available advanced manufacturing capability and capacities of the Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing (CIADM) at the Texas A&M University System for use in manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines. The task order to the CIADM includes accelerating expansion of that manufacturing capacity for potential COVID-19 vaccines.

The approximately $265 million task order falls under an existing agreement with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response. The CIADM is a public-private partnership between BARDA and the Texas A&M University System with manufacturing subcontracted to Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Corp (TYO: 4901).

Will benefit likes of Novavax and Fujifilm