Saturday 23 November 2024

ImmunityBio selected for 'Operation Warp Speed' to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology
28 May 2020
coronavirus_credit_deposit_photos-_largre

Shares of USA-based NantKwest (Nasdaq: NK) gained as much as 20% to $6.53 yesterday after it revealing that its partner, privately-held immunotherapy company ImmunityBio, has been selected to participate in Operation Warp Speed, a new US program aiming to provide substantial quantities of safe, effective vaccine for Americans by January 2021.

Efforts will focus on the development, testing, and large-scale manufacturing of ImmunityBio’s COVID-19 human adenovirus vaccine (hAd5) candidate. This is the first vaccine designed to deliver both Spike (S) and Nucleocapsid (N) DNA, offering the potential for patients to develop long-lasting immunity to the virus, noted the companies, which earlier this month entered into a binding term sheet to pursue collaborative joint development, manufacturing, and marketing of certain COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines. reveal

This novel, E1, E2b, E3 deleted, human adenovirus vector has demonstrated safety in over 125 patients in 13 Phase I and II trials to date. Clinical studies performed by the National Cancer Institute have demonstrated that this novel Ad5 may induce antigen-specific T-cell immunity in patients, even in the presence of pre-existing adenoviral immunity.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Sorrento to partner with Nantworks founder Patrick Soon-Shiong on immunomodulatory antibodies
15 December 2014
Pharmaceutical
Look back at pharma news in the week to July 31, 2020
2 August 2020
Biotechnology
ImmunityBio announces $320 million investment by Oberland Capital
3 January 2024
Biotechnology
FDA at last approves ImmunityBio’s Anktiva for bladder cancer
23 April 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze