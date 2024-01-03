ImmunityBio announces $320 million investment by Oberland Capital

US clinical-stage immunotherapy specialist ImmunityBio (Nasdaq: IBRX) yesterday announced an up to $320 million royalty financing and equity investment in the company by Oberland Capital, with $210 million of gross proceeds received at closing on December 29, 2023.

As a result, the aggregate of capital raised in 2023 is $850 million, with $320 million from institutional investors and $530 million from founder, ImmunityBio noted.

The additional capital provides significant financial resources for the company to accelerate its commercialization efforts in anticipation of a potential regulatory approval, as well as to expand its pipeline within the broader urological cancer space. The proceeds will also be used to fund ongoing business operations and clinical trials expanding Anktiva (N-803) indications into multiple solid tumors.