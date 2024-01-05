BRIEF—New epigenetic medicine company launches with $57 million

A new genomic medicine start-up, Moonwalk Biosciences, has launched in California with $57 million in seed and series A financing.

The company is aiming to develop precision epigenetic medicines, using an epigenetic profiling and engineering technology platform.

Scientists at the company believe this approach could offer advantages over traditional gene editing, because there is less risk of genome toxicity, and it provides a way to harness the potential therapeutic benefits of gene activation.

Chief executive Alex Aravanis said: “Epigenetic changes determine whether genes are turned on or off, and can potentially reverse disease, broadening the therapeutic landscape to find potential cures previously thought impossible.”

He added: “This emerging new field can create safer and more effective treatments for a broad range of diseases without damaging or changing the underlying DNA sequence.”