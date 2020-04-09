New Jersey firm targets severe COVID-19 symptoms

New Jersey, USA-based cell therapy specialist Celularity is expanding an existing collaborative license agreement with Lung Biotechnology, a United Therapeutics (Nasdaq: UTHR) company.

Celularity, which specializes in allogeneic cellular therapies created from human placentas, is developing CYNK-001 for the treatment of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The US regulator recently cleared Celularity to test CYNK-001's safety, tolerability, and efficacy for the treatment of COVID-19.