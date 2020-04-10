Centhaquine can provide hemodynamic stability, other benefits for COVID-19 patients, says Pharmazz

Privately-held US firm Pharmazz yesterday announced that its centhaquine, a drug in final stage of development, may have an application in the current novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to the company, centhaquine can provide hemodynamic stability, improve tissue oxygenation, reduce pulmonary edema, reduce acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), reduce multiple organ dysfunction score (MODS) and decrease mortality in patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2).

Pharmazz has completed a multi-centric, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase III study to assess the efficacy of centhaquine as a resuscitative agent to be used as an adjuvant to standard treatment in hypovolemic shock patients. In a trial conducted in 105 patients, centhaquine produced statistically-significant improvement in both ARDS and MODS and reduced 28-day all-cause mortality. Safety of centhaquine has been established in multiple clinical trials conducted in 180 human subjects.