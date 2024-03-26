Pharmazz licenses Dr Reddy’s to market Lyfaquin in India

US privately-held biopharma Pharmazz and Dr Reddy's Laboratories (BSE: 500124) have enter into licensing agreement to market first-in-class centhaquine (trade name Lyfaquin) for hypovolemic shock in India.

Centhaquine is a first-of-its-kind resuscitative agent to treat hypovolemic shock by increasing stroke volume and cardiac output due to an increase in (preload) venous blood return to the heart and a decrease in (afterload) due to arterial dilatation. It has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

As per the agreement, Dr Reddy's has received exclusive rights to market and distribute centhaquine in India. Pharmazz will be entitled to undisclosed upfront payments and royalties. Dr Reddy’s will market the product under the brand name Lyfaquin, which it will own. In addition to India, Dr Reddy’s also receives marketing rights for Lyfaquin from Pharmazz for Nepal.