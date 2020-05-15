Saturday 23 November 2024

Marketing authorization for Lyfaquin in India

15 May 2020
Privately-held USA-based Pharmazz on Thursday announced receipt of a marketing authorization of centhaquine, trade name Lyfaquin, a first-in-class drug, to manage patients with hypovolemic shock from the Indian regulatory agency.

Centhaquine is likely to be a transformational therapy for hypovolemic shock because it ameliorates key drivers of mortality, said the company, which last month said that the drug may have an application in the current novel coronavirus pandemic.

Hypovolemic shock is triggered by severe fluid loss, which is most commonly driven by hemorrhages (trauma, GI bleeding, post-partum hemorrhage, etc), or fluid loss from vomiting or diarrhea – the result is decreased cardiac output, poor blood circulation, and organ failure. Severe hypovolemic shock has high mortality and there is a significant need for novel therapies. Hypovolemic shock may be an attractive white space opportunity due to its high incidence and limited pipeline competition.

