Firms identify genetic role in COVID-19 impact

Californian genetic research company MedGenome and Indian research charity SciGenom Research Foundation (SGRF) have published research into genetic susceptibility to the COVID-19 disease.

The firms collaborated to analyze DNA sequence and variation data from over 300,000 people, picking up on variations in the ACE-2 protein gene that are relevant to individuals’ susceptibility.

They also report variants in the ACE2 gene that will protect individuals carrying some of those variants.